Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRNT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered Kornit Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Price Performance

KRNT opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.68. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $47.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.