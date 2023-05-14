Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.73. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -140.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

