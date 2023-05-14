KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Cap Reaches $737.60 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $737.60 million and approximately $577,476.75 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $7.61 or 0.00028339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,474,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,974,735 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

