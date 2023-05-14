La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the April 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $41.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $41.64.

Several research firms recently commented on LFDJF. HSBC lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme to €37.00 ($40.66) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

