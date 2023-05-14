Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LH opened at $220.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.26. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

