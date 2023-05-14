Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $103.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LARK. StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 3,414 shares of company stock worth $75,330 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Further Reading

