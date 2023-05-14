Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 12.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lannett by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Lannett by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lannett by 152.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lannett by 115.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163,110 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

