Legend of RPS (LRPS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.47 Million

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Legend of RPS token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Legend of RPS has a total market capitalization of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS launched on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

