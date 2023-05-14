Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 523.5 days.

Legrand Price Performance

OTCMKTS LGRVF remained flat at $92.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Legrand has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $98.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.20.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legrand will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

