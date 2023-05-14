Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 892.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

LILAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

