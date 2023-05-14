Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 9,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Lilium in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Lilium Trading Down 9.2 %

LILM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 6,384,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,152. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lilium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 92.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 566,453 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the first quarter worth about $604,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 176.8% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 162,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104,062 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 328,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

