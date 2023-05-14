Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Short Interest Update

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lilium stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 560,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Lilium Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILMW remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 71,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,381. Lilium has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08.

