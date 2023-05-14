Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Down 42.5% in April

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 96,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bloom Burton raised Liminal BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Liminal BioSciences Stock Up 2.1 %

LMNL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,211. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 million, a PE ratio of 138.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

