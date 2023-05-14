Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $450.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

