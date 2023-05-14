Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Reaches $0.0428 on Major Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $89.09 million and $332,794.84 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars.

