Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $385.55 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $391.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.28. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

