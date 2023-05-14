LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Capitalization Tops $65.01 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $65.01 million and $5.75 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LooksRare has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 887,862,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,255,796 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

