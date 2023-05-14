Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Up 42.2% in April

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 593,800 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the April 15th total of 417,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lottery.com by 3,714.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 92,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 549.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter worth $327,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Lottery.com Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ LTRY opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Lottery.com has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.