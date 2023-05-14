Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,012,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117,216 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $400,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.46.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average of $203.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

