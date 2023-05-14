Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39,998 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $145,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

