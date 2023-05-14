LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,425 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises 3.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of LPL Financial worth $117,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $187.93 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.39 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.50 and its 200-day moving average is $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,883 shares of company stock worth $17,361,622. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

