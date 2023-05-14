Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 40,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
