Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

LUGDF traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.15. 4,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

