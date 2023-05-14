LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Update

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. JMP Securities started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 1,330,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,322. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,084,000 after buying an additional 278,439 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,952,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,769,000 after buying an additional 622,351 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,437,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,611,000 after buying an additional 1,366,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,655,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,663,000 after buying an additional 131,818 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

