M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after buying an additional 111,861 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after buying an additional 257,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,881,000 after buying an additional 284,105 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after buying an additional 63,745 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Trading Down 1.1 %

MDC opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $549,540.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,609 shares of company stock worth $13,923,750. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

