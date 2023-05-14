Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,042 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.26. 2,261,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.46.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

