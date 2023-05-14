Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 413,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127,301 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 71,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.14. 15,823,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,051,855. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

