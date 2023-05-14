Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $964,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1,832.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.47. 738,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,114. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

