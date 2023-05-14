Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,759,000 after buying an additional 400,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,379,000 after acquiring an additional 342,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,306,723. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $5.14 on Friday, reaching $524.65. 1,518,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $558.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.