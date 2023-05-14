Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VWO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,729,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

