Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $504.07. 1,472,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,196. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.