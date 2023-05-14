Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,022,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 4,892,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,055.5 days.
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.69.
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPCMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.