Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,022,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 4,892,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,055.5 days.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.69.

Get Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust alerts:

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.