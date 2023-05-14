Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Up 32.0% in April

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 75,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marchex during the fourth quarter worth about $4,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Marchex stock remained flat at $1.75 on Friday. 32,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,473. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. Analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marchex in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

