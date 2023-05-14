Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Raised to $34.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.52. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.59). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.23% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

