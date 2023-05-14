MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

MBIA Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MBI stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. MBIA has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MBIA will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MBIA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,471,000 after purchasing an additional 290,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,255,000 after buying an additional 65,720 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,141,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,517,000 after buying an additional 324,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MBIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

