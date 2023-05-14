McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,039 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 144,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 72,025 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 823,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

PLTR stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -73.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,697. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

