McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,600 shares of company stock worth $247,737. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

