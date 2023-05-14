McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

