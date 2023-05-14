McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $131.18 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.76 and a 200-day moving average of $137.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

