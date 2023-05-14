Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.78 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $38.78 million and $100,490.90 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00008397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,399,755 coins and its circulating supply is 17,097,799 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,399,755 with 17,097,799 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.24560398 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $175,375.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

