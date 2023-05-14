MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $103.77 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $103.77 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $23.30 or 0.00085817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,143.42 or 0.99969751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,340 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.83015203 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,193,430.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.