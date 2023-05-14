MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MCR opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,910,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,647,000 after buying an additional 247,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

