MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of MCR opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $7.09.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
