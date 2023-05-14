MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 31st

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CMU opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,827 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 78,130 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

