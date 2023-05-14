MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $4.12 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

About MFS Special Value Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares during the period. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

