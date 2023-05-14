Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $232.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.62.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

