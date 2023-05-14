Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,943,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 714,950 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Comcast worth $137,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Comcast by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 266,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Comcast by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,005,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $35,173,000 after buying an additional 105,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Comcast by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,939,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,775,000 after buying an additional 278,424 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,166,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,114,303. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

