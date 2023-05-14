Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,594,562 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,314 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $98,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,943,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,824,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

