Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,579 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $107,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,677,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,709,000 after buying an additional 111,691 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,457,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276,015 shares. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

