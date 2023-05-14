Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,624 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $124,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,449,000 after acquiring an additional 415,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 396.7% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.32. 6,333,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,854,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

