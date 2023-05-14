Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 22,471 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Trane Technologies worth $111,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies Price Performance

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.